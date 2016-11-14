DANCECleveland presents BODYTRAFFIC - Dora Quintanilla, company manager

BODYTRAFFIC presented by DANCECleveland

Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm

Ohio Theatre

Founded in 2007 by Lillian Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berrett , BODYTRAFFIC is helping to establish Los Angeles as a major center for contemporary dance. Deemed "the company of the future" by The Joyce Theater Foundation, and listed as one of Dance Magazine's 25 to Watch in 2013, BODYTRAFFIC is making waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike. BODYTRAFFIC has performed for sold-out audiences at prestigious theaters and festivals throughout North America, including Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, New York City Center's Fall for Dance, Chutzpah! Festival in Vancouver, Laguna Dance Festival, The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Annenberg Center in Philadelphia, and World Music/CRASHarts in Boston. Gaining international recognition for its works by choreographers, including Kyle Abraham, Sidra Bell, Alex Ketley, Hofesh Shechter and among others, BODYTRAFFIC will perform an evening of mixed repertoire from the hottest choreographers today. Additionally, in 2013 choreographer Loni Landon was awarded a Choreography Fellowship with BODYTRAFFIC from the Princess Grace Foundation. The versatile and technically gifted dancers of BODYTRAFFIC will provide a contemporary performance you are sure to fall for this November!