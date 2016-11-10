© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

President Obama Celebrates NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers

By Annie Wu
Published November 10, 2016 at 9:57 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump wasn’t the only person to visit the White House today.  Standing behind President Obama on the East Lawn, the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers listened to Obama compliment the team’s plays in the final three games.  He highlighted the achievements of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, but he also praised the Cavs’ group effort in winning the title.

“Because this was always a team effort -- JR always seemed to hit those shots.  'No, no don’t shoot that.' And then it goes in.  'Man, that was a great shot.'  You got Tristan Thompson who has as great of a motor as anybody and put in extra work to teach himself how to shoot free throws with the wrong hand.  I should have tried that with some bill signings around here.

Obama also recognized LeBron James for his family foundation which is paying for some underprivileged kids in Akron to attend college. 
 

