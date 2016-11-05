The Cleveland Museum of Art Sends Italian Artifact Back Home

A long-missing page from an ancient Italian illuminated manuscript will soon be sent back home after being found in the collection of the Cleveland Museum of Art .

The page, or leaf, comes from a 14th-century hymnal, and features the image of St. Lucy.

It's one of at least two pages that were taken from the book of religious music that ended up on the art market.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contacted the museum after another missing page showed-up in Europe.

Special Agent Richard Wilson says the Cleveland Museum agreed to return its leaf, after doing some historical research.

"They purchased the piece in good faith, so I think it was a matter of sitting down and our office speaking with their authorities at the Museum, worki ng to confirm that the piece was in fact was what the Italian government was looking for and then work on how to make it right."

Wilson says plans are to send the piece back to Italy in time for the Feast of St. Lucy, in mid-December.