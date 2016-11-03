Summit Choral Society presents Haydn's "The Creation"
Sunday, November 6th at 3:00pm
First Congregational Church of Akron
292 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44308
Summit Choral Society
Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Artistic Director
Allison Tyler, soprano
Timothy Culver, tenor
Elijah Blaisdell, bass
2:00pm - Concert Preview
3:00pm - Concert
4:45pm - Meet the Artists Reception
The opening concert of the season is on November 6, 2016 when the Masterworks Chorale will perform the powerful choral masterpiece “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn. Soloists who will be featured are Allie Tyler (soprano), Tim Culver (tenor) and Elijah Blaisdell (baritone). The piece will be accompanied by full orchestra.
Haydn's Creation is as relevant and impactful today as it was when the work premiered at the opening of the 19th century. This masterpiece musically narrates a story that inspires us to marvel at the grandeur of our world.