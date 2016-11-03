© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Summit Choral Society presents Haydn's "The Creation"

Published November 3, 2016 at 6:27 PM EDT

Sunday, November 6th at 3:00pm 

First Congregational Church of Akron
292 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44308

Summit Choral Society
Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Artistic Director
Allison Tyler, soprano
Timothy Culver, tenor
Elijah Blaisdell, bass

2:00pm - Concert Preview
3:00pm - Concert
4:45pm - Meet the Artists Reception 

The opening concert of the season is on November 6, 2016 when the Masterworks Chorale will perform the powerful choral masterpiece “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn. Soloists who will be featured are Allie Tyler (soprano), Tim Culver (tenor) and Elijah Blaisdell (baritone). The piece will be accompanied by full orchestra.

Haydn's Creation is as relevant and impactful today as it was when the work premiered at the opening of the 19th century. This masterpiece musically narrates a story that inspires us to marvel at the grandeur of our world. 

