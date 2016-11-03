Indians Rally Late But Fall Short Against Cubs

The Cleveland Indians came up just short in a thrilling Game 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

After a slow night for the Indians, where they trailed most of the way and were down six-three in the eighth, it looked like they might concede Game 7 quietly. But an RBI double by Brandon Guyer and a two run home run by Rajai Davis tied the game at six.

The game went into extra innings and, despite a rain delay, ended quickly – two runs for the Cubs in the top of the 10th and an Indians rally at the bottom of the 10th that came up short.

Indians fan Jordan Everson says he never figured this team of relative unknowns would make it this far.

“And now I know who they are and I know that we’re a young team just like the Cubs are so it’s possible that it could be a rivalry like the Cavs and the Warriors," said Everson.

Everson noted the irony that the Cavaliers win came after trailing the Warriors three games to one in the NBA Finals in June. In this series the Indians had a three one lead, and the opportunity to close out at home.

Scott Dredge went to the game with his father and lingered afterwards to soak it all in.

“I would say at the end of the day I was at Game 7 of the World Series, the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs with my dad. It’s still a memory I’ll take for the rest of my life, I don’t think I’ll get to go to too many more Game 7’s in my lifetime," said Dredge.

It’s the first World Series victory for the Cubs since 1908.