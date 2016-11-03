Cubs Take World Series 8-7, Cleveland's Magic Run Ends

With the Tribe’s hopes on starter Corey Kluber the 1 st inning got off to rough start when Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler knocked a solo home run behind the wall giving Chicago an early and perhaps demoralizing lead.

Jose Ramirez hits Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks as he fired the ball towards shortstop Addison Russell, but was Russell was tagged out after a quick hesitation at first. Rajai Davis was outed in double play that ended what could have been some gained ground for the Indians.

Bottom of the 3 rd inning Coco Crisp double. A sacrifice bunt from catcher Roberto Perez brought Crisp within scoring position at 3 rd. A single from Carlos Sanatana brought Crisp home to thunderous applause in Progressive Field as the equalizing run was scored.

Top of the 4 th Addison Russel scores the Cubs second run despite a tremendous throw by outfielder Rajai Davis. Ben Zobrist followed it giving Chicago a 2 run lead.

The start of inning 5 gave Javier Baez a solo home run out to right center field. It also ended Kluber’s time on the mound as Indians’ Manager Terry Francona pulled him out and put in Andrew Miller, whose pitching has carried Cleveland out of tight spaces earlier in the series.

A rough ending as the Cubs Kris Bryant gave Chicago a 5-1 lead off of Andrew Miller and assistance from Anthony Rizzo. Bottom 5 saw Hendricks leave after walking Carlos Santana and Jon Lester come out of the bullpen.

Lindor up at bat saw a wild pitch bouncing off the mask of catcher David Ross opened an opportunity for Santana and Jason Kipnis to score bringing the game tighter 5-3 with Chicago still ahead.

Ross got his revenge a short while later leading off the 6 th inning hitting a solo home run in the final game of his career at age 39. Score: 6-3.

In the top of 7 th Miller was finally retired to bring out Cody Allen.

Bottom of the 8 th Aroldis Chapman came in to close out what looked like an unrecoverable moment for the Indians. But then Brandon Guyer hit to send send Jose Ramirez home. Score came to within two runs 6-4 for Cleveland, and it rejuvenated the crowd. It went further when Rajai Davis hit a homerun to bring Brandon Guyer over the plate….tie game! Fans erupted in and out of the stadium! It was a historic game tying home run in an 8 th inning. LeBron loved it too, FYI!

The 9 th inning also brought a steady rain in to the play mix. An eventual pitching changeup as well as Bryan Shaw moved in to take over from Cody Allen. This could be a moment where the depth of the Indians pitching locker could lift the team past the Cubs. Chapman, many commentators agreed was spent from previous long inning stretches earlier in the week.

Shaw got the Indians out of a tight spot with Dexter Fowler grounding out. Lindor quick tossed the ball to first baseman Mike Napoli and eliminated a potential additional run from the Cubs.

At the bottom of the 9 th Champman faced Santana, would Rock riffs fly? Nope. 2 Strikeouts retired Santana and Napoli, Lindor hit a pop fly and was outed.

Extra Innings!

Top of the 10 th- rain picks up and the grounds crew rolls out the tarp on the field in anticipation of heavier showers. Umpires say they expect to finish the game.

It was a seventeen minute delay. The scene: Shaw pitching, Cubs quickly on first with Schwarber. A quick mound huddle and the Indians decide to walk Anthony Rizzo intentionally. That brought Ben Zobrist up. Cubs on first and second. Zobrist hits a grounder up to left field and the Cubs move forward 7-6.

Again Shaw deliberately walks Addison Russell, with bases now loaded. Miguel Montero drove a ground ball also into left field. Zobrist scored. Bases still loaded game now 8-6. Tribe fans feeling anxious for sure.

Trevor Bauer got the signal from Francona and picked up with bases loaded still in the top of the 10 th inning. But skillful and sometimes odd throws eliminated the danger.

Carl Edwards Jr. now pitched for the Cubs. Strikeouts, a weak hit, and Brandon Guyer possibly the Indians last chance….but wait a walk. Now Rajai Davis up at bat. He homered in the 8 th. Guyer stole second. Davis on first and Guyer scores. It’s a one run game. Maddon takes Edwards out and Mike Montgomery takes over for Cubbie pitching.

Cubs win the world series!