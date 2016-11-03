© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Play House presents "Sex with Strangers": Sean Hudock & Monette Magrath

Published November 3, 2016 at 8:28 PM EDT

Olivia is an obscure novelist on the cusp of 40; Ethan is a famous sex blogger — and 28. When these two strangers collide at a remote B&B, a steamy romance erupts. Passion, intellect, and secret agendas clash in  this smart, tantalizing take on modern love that flirts with the ever-blurring line between public and private in our digital age.

Directed by Joanie Schultz, Cleveland Play House’s production of Sex With Strangers will run in the Outcalt Theatre through November 13.

The stars of the show, Sean Hudock and Monette Magrath, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

