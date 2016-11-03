Cleveland Play House presents "Sex with Strangers": Sean Hudock & Monette Magrath

Olivia is an obscure novelist on the cusp of 40; Ethan is a famous sex blogger — and 28. When these two strangers collide at a remote B&B, a steamy romance erupts. Passion, intellect, and secret agendas clash in this smart, tantalizing take on modern love that flirts with the ever-blurring line between public and private in our digital age.

Directed by Joanie Schultz, Cleveland Play House’s production of Sex With Strangers will run in the Outcalt Theatre through November 13.

The stars of the show, Sean Hudock and Monette Magrath, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.