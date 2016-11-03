Akron Symphony presents National Parks Sights and Sounds: Christopher Wilkins and Nicholas Bardonnay
Friday, November 4, 2016, 7:30 p.m.
EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park System, featuring panoramic images from dozens of US national parks and a special photographic tribute to the history, heritage and beauty of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Joseph FireCrow, Native American flute, narrator
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Cuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
Westerwater Arts, Nicholas Bardonnay, multimedia artist
Program
Jim Cockey: The Gift of the Elk (Excerpt)
Frederick Delius: Summer Evening
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land Suite
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (Excerpts)