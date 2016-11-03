Akron Symphony presents National Parks Sights and Sounds: Christopher Wilkins and Nicholas Bardonnay

Friday, November 4, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park System, featuring panoramic images from dozens of US national parks and a special photographic tribute to the history, heritage and beauty of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Akron Symphony

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Joseph FireCrow, Native American flute, narrator

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley Photographic Society

Westerwater Arts, Nicholas Bardonnay, multimedia artist

Program

Jim Cockey: The Gift of the Elk (Excerpt)

Frederick Delius: Summer Evening

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land Suite

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (Excerpts)