Indians Headed To Game Seven Against Cubs

The Indians will have one more shot at closing out the Chicago Cubs, after losing 9-3 in Game 6 of the World Series.

The Cubs hit Indians starter Josh Tomlin early, scoring three runs in the first inning at Progressive Field, and by the fourth it was 7-0. Fans gathered downtown near the stadium could be heard at that point calling for the Indians in Game 7.

Dustin Dolatowski came up from Atlanta to go to last night’s game and feels good about Cleveland’s chances.

“We have Kluber tomorrow, our bullpen’s healthy, not used tonight, so I feel we have all of our bullets, you know, ready to go,” said Dolatowski.

Ace Corey Kluber will start against Kyle Hendricks, who pitched four scoreless innings in the third game, a 1-0 Indians win.

Kyle Moyer, who watched the game on a screen set up outside the stadium, said after the game he’s not worried about waiting another day for the Indians to clinch.

“So it’s amazing to be part of the energy, people are really coming together for this and it’s a good vibe. The Cleveland Indians in the World Series is just amazing, I couldn’t be happier,” said Moyer.

Game 7 is tonight in Cleveland.