Cleveland Jazz Orchestra presents a Jazz/Soul Fusion Fest: Paul Ferguson

Jazz/Soul Fusion Fest

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Hanna Theatre

The CJO explores the soul of the 1960’s and 70’s, celebrating the music of Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix, alongside that of jazz legends, Cannonball Adderly, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Exotic, soulful, psychedelic, unforgettable! Featuring vocalist John Morton and guitarist Bob Fraser.

Paul Ferguson is Artistic Director of CJO. He has played with the band since 1988. Before that, he traveled with and arranged for the Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller Orchestras. Recognized as one of the leading jazz composer/arrangers of his generation, he was recipient of the Gil Evans fellowship in Jazz Composition in 1995 and was the sole American finalist at the ART-EZ Jazz composition contest in Enschede, Holland in 2012. His works have been recorded by various radio orchestras in Europe and his arrangements for Pops orchestra are performed internationally. His most recent recordings are “Encounter”, “Rays of Light” and “Big Band Christmas”. A graduate of the Eastman school and the University of Akron, Paul is Senior Instructor in music at Case Western Reserve University. Last summer, he finished climbing the forty-eight, four thousand-foot peaks of the White Mountains of New Hampshire.