Music from the Western Reserve presents the Heimat String Quartet: Patrick Shaughnessy & Aubrey Holmes

For one evening each season, Music from the Western Reserve showcases the burgeoning mastery and emotive power of a young artist whose star is on the rise. But this year, the Featured Young Artist is an entire ensemble. The Heimat String Quartet first formed as undergrads at Boston Conservatory of Music. Still together, they came to Northeast Ohio to pursue their graduate work at Kent State University’s School of Music and currently serve as the faculty ensemble-in-residence at the Western Reserve Academy.

Patrick Shaughnessy and Aubrey Holmes visted WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.

The Heimat String Quartet

Patrick Shaughnessy, violin

Aubrey Holmes, violin

Chung Han Hsiao, viola

Aaron Fried, cello

Sunday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St Hudson, OH 44236