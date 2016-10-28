WCLV Has a Lot Riding on the World Series!

In case you haven’t heard, WCLV has entered into a wager with WFMT, Chicago's heritage classical station (and former employer of Robert Conrad) over the outcome of the World Series. Here’s the deal:

If by some miracle or shady shenanigans the Cubs win the World Series, WCLV will broadcast “Go, Cubs Go” once during morning drive and once during afternoon drive the weekday following the last game of the Series. (Oh, would that hurt!) Plus, we’ll send WFMT the following oh-so-valuable and highly-prized items:

A six pack of Burning River Ale brewed by Great Lakes Brewing Company, which, as everyone knows, is located less than two miles from Progressive Field.

A bottle of Bertman’s mustard, which has dressed hot dogs at Indians games since 1925.

As a trophy, WCLV’s very own beloved bust of Beethoven, photos of which listeners have seen on our Facebook page, to be respectfully displayed in the WFMT studios and to be returned to WCLV prior to Opening Day of the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

On the other hand, when the Indians win the Series, WFMT in Chicago will play “Cleveland Rocks” during morning and afternoon drive the weekday following the last game of the Series, and we’ll be pleased to receive:

A six pack of Lagunitas IPA, brewed on the southwest side of Chicago.

A Vienna Beef Chicago Style Condiment pack – the stuff you’d find at Wrigley Field.

As our trophy, we’ll get WFMT’s bust of Schroeder which, we’re told, sits at the control board, monitoring all the hosts. Our friends at WFMT report that Schroeder’s piano has missing since they-can't-remember-when, but we’ll happily accept Schroeder sans his 88 keys. And we’ll return him to WFMT prior to the Cubs’ next heartbreak season.

Go Tribe!