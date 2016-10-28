Underground Classical presents Carpe Diem String Quartet: Charles Wetherbee & Korine Fujikawa

Carpe Diem String Quartet

Presented by Underground Classical

Friday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Praxis Fiber Gallery

One of the most unique and sought-after chamber ensembles on the concert stage today, the Carpe Diem String Quartet is a boundary-breaking ensemble that has earned widespread critical and audience acclaim for its innovative programming and electrifying performances. Carpe Diem defies easy classification with programming that reflects its passions for Gypsy, tango, folk, pop, rock, and jazz-inspired music, and has become one of America's premiere “indie” string quartets, without sacrificing its commitment to the traditional quartet repertoire. From a recent review "Until Saturday evening, I had never heard a performance by one of these multilingual quartets where the classical repertoire was delivered at a level that was competitive with the finest traditional groups. But the Carpe Diem Quartet, appearing at the Dumbarton Church, was extraordinary. Among these contemporary quartets who speak in different tongues, the Carpe Diem is the best one out there." (The Washington Post, Washington, DC)

Two of the quartet members, Charles Wetherbee (violin) and Korine Fujikawa (viola), visited WCLV to speak with Jacqueline Gerber.