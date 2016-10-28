The Cleveland Orchestra presents Romeo and Juliet: conductor Stéphane Denève
Stéphane Denève returns to The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend, along with guest soloist James Ehnes. Mr. Denève visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Stéphane Denève, conductor
James Ehnes, violin
Program
Prokofiev - Suite from The Love for Three Oranges
Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, Opus 19
Prokofiev - Suite from Romeo and Juliet
Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 PM
Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM
Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM