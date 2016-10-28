The Cleveland Orchestra presents Romeo and Juliet: conductor Stéphane Denève

Stéphane Denève returns to The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend, along with guest soloist James Ehnes. Mr. Denève visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Stéphane Denève, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Program

Prokofiev - Suite from The Love for Three Oranges

Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, Opus 19

Prokofiev - Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM