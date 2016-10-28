© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Romeo and Juliet: conductor Stéphane Denève

Published October 28, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT
[Stéphane Denève / by Mark Satola]

Stéphane Denève returns to The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend, along with guest soloist James Ehnes. Mr. Denève visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Stéphane Denève,  conductor
James Ehnes,  violin

Program
Prokofiev - Suite from  The Love for Three Oranges
Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, Opus 19
Prokofiev - Suite from  Romeo and Juliet

Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 PM
Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM
Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM

