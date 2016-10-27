© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Mary Queen of Peace presents Voces8: David Jaronowski

Published October 27, 2016 at 9:45 PM EDT

The acclaimed vocal group VOCES8 comes to Cleveland this Sunday, presented by Mary Queen of Peace. VOCES8 has performed extensively throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is known for its quality of tone and balance. Performances contain music from Renaissance polyphony to Contemporary. 

David Jaronowski is Music Director at Mary Queen of Peace, and he spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola about the upcoming concert. 

VOCES8 in concert
Sunday, October 30th at 3:00 p.m.
Mary Queen of Peace
4423 Pearl Road in Cleveland

