Some time ago, music journalist Craig Havighurst proposed a radical rebranding of the music that WCLV has aired since 1962. He proposed dispensing with the phrase "classical music" and replacing it with a new term that, as he says, has been hiding in plain sight.

It's easy to tell Bill and others what you think. Log onto The Civic Commons, set up a free account (all you need is an email address and password), and chime in!