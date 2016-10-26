Chicago and Cleveland art museums show support for baseball teams
By: Carrie Wise
The competition between Cleveland and Chicago isn’t limited to the ball field.
The Art Institute of Chicago challenged the Cleveland Museum of Art today on social media to do something creative as a sign of support for the Indians before Game 2 of the World Series.
In a tweet, the Chicago museum shared an image of the famous couple in “American Gothic” decked out in Cubs gear.
Who's ready for #Game2? Go @cubs! #FlyTheW— The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) October 26, 2016
Your move, @ClevelandArt 😜 pic.twitter.com/qvQQoRU91r
On Monday the Chicago museum also decorated the lions outside its building with Cubs caps.
History in the making… The lions get @Cubs hats for the first time. #FlyTheW #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/vUjUw0XsZ2— The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) October 24, 2016
CMA responded to its first challenge with a group shot with staff outside the museum in Indians apparel.
Game on @artinstitutechi! We #RallyTogether at the CMA. Go @Indians! #Windians #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UaMDuHlKG0— clevelandart (@ClevelandArt) October 25, 2016
CMA's second post dressed up Nathaniel Olds in Indians gear. And the creative duel continues.
CLE favorite Nathaniel Olds is ready to #RallyTogether for @Indians in #WorldSeries Game 2! Play on, @artinstitutechi #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/TAZ824Z1sA— clevelandart (@ClevelandArt) October 26, 2016