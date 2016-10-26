© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Chicago and Cleveland art museums show support for baseball teams

By Carrie Wise
Published October 26, 2016 at 4:52 PM EDT
Image: Cleveland Museum of Art

By: Carrie Wise

The competition between Cleveland and Chicago isn’t limited to the ball field.

The Art Institute of Chicago challenged the Cleveland Museum of Art today on social media to do something creative as a sign of support for the Indians before Game 2 of the World Series.

In a tweet, the Chicago museum shared an image of the famous couple in “American Gothic” decked out in Cubs gear.

On Monday the Chicago museum also decorated the lions outside its building with Cubs caps.

CMA responded to its first challenge with a group shot with staff outside the museum in Indians apparel. 

CMA's second post dressed up Nathaniel Olds in Indians gear. And the creative duel continues.

