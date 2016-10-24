Cavaliers Celebrate Championship, While Indians Reach for a Win of Their Own

by Nick Castele

Cleveland is readying for a busy week. Tomorrow night, the Indians host the Chicago Cubs in game one of the World Series—and the Cavaliers kick off their season at home and raise their NBA championship banner.

The city is trying to keep the area clear of gridlock this week. There’s a parking ban on streets around the stadium and arena on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon until 2 a.m.

In downtown Monday morning, delivery trucks pulled up to restaurants near the stadium to drop off food and beer. Meanwhile, fans made their way to the Cavs and Indians team shops.

Adam Barnhart picked up an Indians t-shirt and hat. He said he expected the team to make it to the World Series.

“We’re Cleveland fans, we hope for the best,” Barnhart said.

Down the street, Belinda Bauders stopped to take a photo of a banner featuring Cavs player Kyrie Irving.

“We live in Florida, Tampa Bay, and we come here all the time. We were here for the basketball playoffs, and now we’re here for the World Series Tuesday,” Bauders said. “And no matter where we go, Cleveland’s No. 1.”

Restaurants and apparel stores aren’t the only businesses prepping for a busy week. Johnny Smatana sells custom engraved baseball bats. He said the year’s major events have been good for business.

“The RNC was good for me, the World Series, obviously, it’s right on target, right on point,” Smatana said. “There’s a lot more, ‘Hey, can you put an Indians C, or an Indians this on there or an Indians that.’”