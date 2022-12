This Saturday, October 22 at 12:55 p.m., the Met Live in HD presents Mozart's Don Giovanni. The performance, happening live at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, will be simulcast in movie theaters all over the world. In Cleveland, you can see the show at the Cinemark at Valley View, Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16, and Digiplex Solon Cinema 16.

Tenor Paul Appleby plays the role of Don Ottavio, and he spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.