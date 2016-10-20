© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Celebrates Another Win - Indians Head to World Series

By Matthew Richmond
Published October 20, 2016 at 6:23 PM EDT
Terminal Tower lit up in honor of Indians victory in ALCS. [photo: Matt Richmond / ideastream]

It's been a pretty good year for Cleveland sports fans, and to kick off another evening of celebration, the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays to punch their ticket to the World Series.

This game five of the American League Championship was nowhere near as tense as the Cavaliers’ game seven against the Golden State Warriors in June. The Indians cruised to a three-nothing victory to win the best of seven series.

Kirsten Fawcett-Dubow watched the game with her husband at a bar in Cleveland Heights.

“Oh, it feels amazing. I mean, the pride, I mean I’ve always felt so proud of my city and now I’m so happy for us. I mean this year with the Cavs win and now with this, you know, I just see how much heart we have and it makes me love us even more," said Fawcett-Dubow.

Jeff King could hardly believe the baseball team is this close to bringing another trophy here.

“It’s like I kind of pinch myself, I’m sleeping, I’m dreaming, and then you wake up and you realize we got a championship. Now we got a chance three months later to get another, it’s insane,” said King.

The Tribe will now await the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. The first game of the World Series is set for October 25 th in Cleveland.

