Violinist Baiba Skride with The Cleveland Orchestra

Published October 14, 2016 at 9:50 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes violinist Baiba Skride this weekend as the soloist on Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 2. She visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

Friday, October 14, 2016 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 15, 2016 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 16, 2016 3:00 p.m. 
Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra
Alain Altinoglu,  conductor
Baiba Skride,  violin

Program
MUSSORGSKY - Prelude to  Khovanshchina
SHOSTAKOVICH - Violin Concerto No. 2
DUTILLEUX - Métaboles
RAVEL - Suite No. 2 from  Daphnis and Chloé

