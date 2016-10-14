Violinist Baiba Skride with The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes violinist Baiba Skride this weekend as the soloist on Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 2. She visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Friday, October 14, 2016 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15, 2016 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 16, 2016 3:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Alain Altinoglu, conductor

Baiba Skride, violin

Program

MUSSORGSKY - Prelude to Khovanshchina

SHOSTAKOVICH - Violin Concerto No. 2

DUTILLEUX - Métaboles

RAVEL - Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé