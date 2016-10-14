Violinist Baiba Skride with The Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes violinist Baiba Skride this weekend as the soloist on Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 2. She visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.
Friday, October 14, 2016 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 15, 2016 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 16, 2016 3:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
The Cleveland Orchestra
Alain Altinoglu, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin
Program
MUSSORGSKY - Prelude to Khovanshchina
SHOSTAKOVICH - Violin Concerto No. 2
DUTILLEUX - Métaboles
RAVEL - Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé