French Creek Theatre presents Jekyll & Hyde: Michael Knobloch and Angela Mitchell

French Creek Theatre is proud to present Jekyll and Hyde, October 14-30 at French Creek Nature & Arts Center, Ewing Theatre. Two of the cast members, Michael Knobloch (Jekyll/Hyde) and Angela Mitchell (Emma) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Jekyll and Hyde

Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn & Steve Cuden

Book and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

Music by Frank Wildhorn

Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson

October 14-30, 2016

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

French Creek Nature & Arts Center

Victorian London’s elite are the epitome of pomp and circumstance: sneering sentiment and meticulous manners form the fragile facade of high society until one murderous monster with a taste for bourgeois blood peels back the curtain on their sordid private lives. The classic by Robert Louis Stevenson comes to life in the thrilling musical saga of Jekyll & Hyde.