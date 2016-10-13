French Creek Theatre presents Jekyll & Hyde: Michael Knobloch and Angela Mitchell
French Creek Theatre is proud to present Jekyll and Hyde, October 14-30 at French Creek Nature & Arts Center, Ewing Theatre. Two of the cast members, Michael Knobloch (Jekyll/Hyde) and Angela Mitchell (Emma) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.
Jekyll and Hyde
Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn & Steve Cuden
Book and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse
Music by Frank Wildhorn
Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson
October 14-30, 2016
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 3:00 p.m.
French Creek Nature & Arts Center
Victorian London’s elite are the epitome of pomp and circumstance: sneering sentiment and meticulous manners form the fragile facade of high society until one murderous monster with a taste for bourgeois blood peels back the curtain on their sordid private lives. The classic by Robert Louis Stevenson comes to life in the thrilling musical saga of Jekyll & Hyde.