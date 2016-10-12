Les Délices presents Songs Without Words: Debra Nagy
Baroque oboist Debra Nagy expands the repertoire for her instrument with timeless songs whose emotionally-charged melodies stir the passions and inspire improvisation with echoes of jazz. Accompanied by viola da gamba, harpsichord, and a few special guests, Nagy breathes new life into torch songs spanning the 17 th to 20 th Centuries in this program of original arrangements and improvisations. Music by Michel Lambert, Sebastian LeCamus, Jerome Kern, Nina Simone, and more.
Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m.
SPACES
2220 Superior Viaduct
Cleveland, OH 44113 United States
Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 p.m.
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44120 United States