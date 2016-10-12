Les Délices presents Songs Without Words: Debra Nagy

Baroque oboist Debra Nagy expands the repertoire for her instrument with timeless songs whose emotionally-charged melodies stir the passions and inspire improvisation with echoes of jazz. Accompanied by viola da gamba, harpsichord, and a few special guests, Nagy breathes new life into torch songs spanning the 17 th to 20 th Centuries in this program of original arrangements and improvisations. Music by Michel Lambert, Sebastian LeCamus, Jerome Kern, Nina Simone, and more.

