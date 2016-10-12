© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Les Délices presents Songs Without Words: Debra Nagy

Published October 12, 2016 at 5:57 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Debra Nagy
Baroque oboist Debra Nagy expands the repertoire for her instrument with timeless songs whose emotionally-charged melodies stir the passions and inspire improvisation with echoes of jazz. Accompanied by viola da gamba, harpsichord, and a few special guests, Nagy breathes new life into torch songs spanning the 17 th to 20 th Centuries in this program of original arrangements and improvisations. Music by Michel Lambert, Sebastian LeCamus, Jerome Kern, Nina Simone, and more.

Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. 
SPACES
2220 Superior Viaduct 
Cleveland, OH 44113 United States

Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 p.m. 
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd 
Shaker Heights, OH 44120 United States

