The Cleveland Orchestra presents Respighi & Beethoven: Marc Damoulakis, Principal Percussion

Marc Damoulakis is Principal Percussion for The Cleveland Orchestra, and he sat down with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber to preview this weekend's program.

The three colorful tone poems that make up Respighi’s famous Roman Trilogy bring the city of Rome to vivid life, containing dramatic and exuberant melodies — and finishing with one of music’s most exciting conclusions. The concert opens with Beethoven’s almost uncharacteristically joyful Eighth Symphony. This work, filled with musical humor in unexpected passages, is an often overlooked masterpiece that features no less brilliance than his better-known Seventh or Ninth.

Respighi's Pines of Rome

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Thursday, October 6, 2016 7:30 PM

Friday, October 7, 2016 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 8, 2016 8:00 PM

​Sunday, October 9, 2016 3:00 PM

Program

Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Respighi: Roman Festivals

Respighi: Fountains of Rome

Respighi: Pines of Rome