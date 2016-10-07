First Fridays: Gruca White Ensemble

The Gruca White Ensemble was formed in April of 2013 as part of The Music Settlement's Centennial Celebration, and became Artists in Residence for the vibrant community music school the following year. Classical guitarist Robert Gruca and flutist Linda White offer an entirely new concert experience by alternating the best of the flute and guitar repertoire, their own arrangements of latin, jazz, and rock tunes, and short impromptus - improvised jams in a variety of styles that will make you want to join in.

On this episode of First Fridays, the Gruca White Ensemble joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell in the KeyBank Studio.

Program

Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances

Masamitu Takahashi: Homage to the Harvest Moon

Chick Corea: Spain

Carl Dimow: Dreams of Yesterday and Tomorrow (from Klezmer Suite)

Dusan Bogdanovic: Songs and Dances from the New Village

Peter Green: Black Magic Woman

The duo has two upcoming concerts:

Wednesday October 19, 2016 12:00

Brownbag Concert at Trinity Cathedral

2230 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Sunday December 11, 2016 1:00

Children's Concert at the BopStop

2920 Detroit Ave, Cleveland