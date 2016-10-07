DanceCleveland presents Bill T. Jones company: dancer Antonio Brown

Bill T. Johnes/Arnie Zane Company

Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 p.m.

University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall

Recognized as a leader in the national ecosystem of modern dance, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has performed throughout the world with a wide array of exquisite and powerful repertory. Winner of two Tony Awards and recipient of a MacArthur "genius" Award, Jones has continually expanded the possibilities of dance. The Company has received numerous awards, including New York Dance and Performance Awards ("Bessie") for Chapel/Chapter at Harlem Stage (2006), The Table Project (2001), D-Man in the Waters (1989 and 2001), musical scoring and costume design for Last Supper at Uncle Tom's Cabin/The Promised Land (1990) and for the groundbreaking Joyce Theater season (1986). The Company was nominated for the 1999 Laurence Olivier Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Dance and Best New Dance Production" for We Set Out Early... Visibility was Poor. The Akron performance at E.J. Thomas Hall will include, Analogy/ Dora, a remarkable work that blends theater and dance together on the subject of a Holocaust survivor and family. Featuring live music, spoken word and raw emotion, the performance is a special tribute to Jones' mother-in-law, Dora who inspired the work through her memories of life as a young Jewish girl after World War II. DANCECleveland is especially thrilled to welcome back company member and dancer, Antonio Brown, who is a graduate of The Cleveland School of the Arts and will be returning to perform the work with the company of nine dancers. Both illustrative yet abstract in movement, the story of Dora will mark for an unforgettable afternoon in Akron. Please note seating will be on the floor level only for this performance for a more intimate experience.