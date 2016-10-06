Karamu House Receives Support From Cleveland Foundation

Karamu House will receive a $250,000 grant from the Cleveland Foundation. The money will help America’s oldest black theater company implement its new strategic plan and carry out its mission which includes five productions a season and an arts education program.

Earlier this year, as Karamu celebrated its 100 th season, the company faced severe budget cuts and temporarily lost its tax-exempt status with the IRS.

In a press release announcing the grant, Cleveland Foundation President and CEO Ronn Richard said, “Karamu House figures powerfully into Cleveland’s performing arts sector as well as our nation’s cultural history.”

Karamu recently announced a partnership with Dobama Theater and began a $1.8 million dollar capital improvement project with funding from the state.