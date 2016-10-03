© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Public Input Requested for Lake Erie Offshore Wind Farm

Published October 3, 2016 at 8:50 PM EDT

By Angelica Morrison

Big changes are on the horizon for the western end of Lake Erie.

It's the nation's very first fresh water wind farm. The project known as Icebreaker, consists of six wind turbines located 8 to 10 miles offshore north of Cleveland.

Lorry Wagner, president of the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, says it's a small demonstration project with the goal of increasing Great Lakes participation in the offshore wind industry. The industry made great strides this year, as the nation's very first offshore wind farm is set to be in operation by the end of the year in the Atlantic Ocean near Rhode Island.

"There's a large interested in the Atlantic coast for more projects, well we want the Midwest to compete for those projects as well," he said.

Project opponent Suzanne Albright with Great Lakes Wind Truth says the project could be harmful to the area.

"It's the greatest fresh water source on earth," she said. "And to clutter it and litter it with something as  useless and short lived as industrial wind turbines. The whole thing is pointless." 

Government agencies are calling for the public's input. Written comments and questions can be submitted now through October 21st .

Direct written comments and questions to U.S. DOE, Golden Field Office, NEPA Division, 15013 Denver West Parkway, Golden Colorado 80401 or email projecticebreaker@ee.doe.gov.

