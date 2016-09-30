© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Ensemble Theatre presents "Margin of Error": Eric Coble & Eric Schmiedl

Published September 30, 2016 at 6:55 PM EDT

Ensemble Theatre opens its 2016-2017 MainStage Season with: 

Margin of Error, or The Unassailable Wisdom of The Mouse and The Scorpion

By  Eric Coble
Directed by Eric Schmiedl

September 30 to October 23
Fridays & Saturda ys at 8:00 p.m.  
Sundays at  2:00 p.m.

Harold Carver is the greatest political strategist the nation has ever known. But tonight he has to save four doomed campaigns, his own disintegrating marriage, and fend off an FBI investigation with no one to help him but eager intern Daphne. And he’s stuck at Gate C19 of Cleveland Hopkins Airport. A no-holds-barred look at how we choose our elected officials (and every other product) in our winner-take-all-world.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV