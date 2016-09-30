Ensemble Theatre presents "Margin of Error": Eric Coble & Eric Schmiedl
Ensemble Theatre opens its 2016-2017 MainStage Season with:
Margin of Error, or The Unassailable Wisdom of The Mouse and The Scorpion
By Eric Coble
Directed by Eric Schmiedl
September 30 to October 23
Fridays & Saturda ys at 8:00 p.m.
Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Harold Carver is the greatest political strategist the nation has ever known. But tonight he has to save four doomed campaigns, his own disintegrating marriage, and fend off an FBI investigation with no one to help him but eager intern Daphne. And he’s stuck at Gate C19 of Cleveland Hopkins Airport. A no-holds-barred look at how we choose our elected officials (and every other product) in our winner-take-all-world.