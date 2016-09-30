CSU Faculty Jazz concert: John Perrine

The opening concert of the Dr. John A. Flower Concert Series season is the Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet on Monday, October 3rd at 7:30 p.m. in Drinko Recital Hall. Faculty members include Alfredo Guerrieri, bass; Rock Weirhmann, piano; William Ransom, drums, and more! The performance is open to the public at the Music and Communications Building on East 21st & Euclid.

More information is at csuohio.edu/music.

John Perrine, sax player and chair of the music department at CSU, spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.