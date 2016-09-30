© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

CSU Faculty Jazz concert: John Perrine

Published September 30, 2016 at 6:47 PM EDT
[photo: John Perrine / by Mark Satola]
[photo: John Perrine / by Mark Satola]

The opening concert of the Dr. John A. Flower Concert Series season is the Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet on Monday, October 3rd at 7:30 p.m. in Drinko Recital Hall.  Faculty members include Alfredo Guerrieri, bass; Rock Weirhmann, piano; William Ransom, drums, and more! The performance is open to the public at the Music and Communications Building on East 21st & Euclid.

More information is at csuohio.edu/music. 

John Perrine, sax player and chair of the music department at CSU, spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV