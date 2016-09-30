Cleveland Play House presents "All the Way": Jason Bowen & Rachel Leslie

The clock is ticking. The November election looms. “Accidental President” Lyndon B. Johnson’s window is closing to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and win the American people over to the side of momentous social change. Backroom deals and showdowns between the infamous and the influential take center stage in this absorbing Tony Award-winning drama. A mirror of our times, All the Way reflects the power of one person and one vote to transform our country.

Jason Bowen plays the role of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rachel Leslie plays Coretta Scott King. The two actors visited WCLV to speak with Jacqueline Gerber.

The show runs through October 9 at the Allen Theatre. Click herefor specific dates and times and to purchase tickets.