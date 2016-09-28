Trinity Cathedral's Brownbag Concert Series kicks off: Todd Wilson, director
Trinity Cathedral’s BrownBag concert series is starting up again soon, kicking off the fall series with a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 5th featuring the saxophone duo Jake Swanson and Sarah Marchitelli.
All concerts are Wednesdays at noon.
Freewill Offering. Bring A Lunch Or Purchase One For $7.
October 5: Saxophone Duo – Jake and Sarah with the Trinity Chamber Orchestra
October 12: Dancing Wheels – Art in motion, celebrating the spirit of dance
October 19: Gruce White Ensemble – Music for flute and guitar
October 26: Acclarion – Expect the unexpected from this accordion and clarinet combine!
November 2: TOPS Big Band playing America’s Songbook
November 2: BlueWater String Ensemble plays Mendelssohn’s fabulous Octet
November 16: Elizabeth DeMio and Todd Wilson performing on two grand pianos!
November 18: Fall Evening Concert – masterpieces by Leonard Bernstein, David Conte, and Hubert Parry with the Trinity Chamber Orchestra
November 30: A Jazzy Christmas with The Gateway Band
December 7: A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten
December 14: Annual Messiah Sing with you as the massed choir