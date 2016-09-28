© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Trinity Cathedral's Brownbag Concert Series kicks off: Todd Wilson, director

Published September 28, 2016 at 5:03 PM EDT
[photo: Todd Wilson / by Mark Satola]

Trinity Cathedral’s BrownBag concert series is starting up again soon, kicking off the fall series with a concert on  Wednesday, Oct. 5th featuring the saxophone duo Jake Swanson and Sarah Marchitelli. 

All concerts are Wednesdays at noon. 
Freewill Offering. Bring A Lunch Or Purchase One For $7.


October 5: Saxophone Duo – Jake and Sarah with the Trinity Chamber Orchestra

October 12:  Dancing Wheels – Art in motion, celebrating the spirit of dance

 Dancing Wheels – Art in motion, celebrating the spirit of dance

October 19:  Gruce White Ensemble – Music for flute and guitar

October 26: Acclarion – Expect the unexpected from this accordion and clarinet combine!

November 18: Fall Evening Concert – masterpieces by Leonard Bernstein, David Conte, and Hubert Parry with the Trinity Chamber Orchestra

