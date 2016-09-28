Quire Cleveland presents Monteverdi: Mantuan Masterpieces - Ross Duffin, Artistic Director

Claudio Monteverdi (1567–1643) was celebrated (and criticized) in his day for the way he portrayed expression & emotion in a revolutionary new musical style. If you love his iconic Vespers, you know how enchanting this music is! He’s known as a great Venetian composer but many of his most famous works were composed in Mantua. Among these is his Mass of the Most Blessed Virgin, published in 1610, at the same time as the Vespers.

Also known as the Missa in illo tempore, it is an exhilarating work, imbued with the tumbling sequences that make his madrigals so urgent. Those works were ground-breaking for defining a new, text-oriented style of composition. Several were later provided with sacred texts that capture perfectly the emotion and expression of Monteverdi’s originals, and turn them into devotional masterpieces.

Get in the mood for this concert with a visit to Quire’s YouTube channel, for “ Pulchræ sunt genæ tuæ” by Monteverdi, among Quire Cleveland’s nearly 200 performance videos.

Quire Cleveland presents Monteverdi: Mantuan Masterpieces

Friday, September 30 at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

1007 Superior Avenue East

Downtown Cleveland

Free admission (no tickets required)