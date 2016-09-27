Tuesday Musical presents Emerson String Quartet: Philip Setzer

Tuesday Musical's season-opening concert tonight features the Emerson String Quartet and the world premiere of a composition by English composer Mark-Anthony Turnage, commissioned to celebrate Emerson’s 40th anniversary.

It’s tonight: Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Hall on the campus of the Univ. of Akron. A pre-concert talk begins at 6:30, presented by composer Mark-Anthony Turnage.

Program:

Mark-Anthony Turnage: Shroud [world premiere]

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 15, K. 421

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet No. 14, Op. 131

With the world premiere, it's amazing but true that Akron comes before performances of the Turnage piece at Lincoln Center in New York and Wigmore Hall in London!

Formed in 1976 and based in New York City, the Emerson was one of the first quartets formed with two violinists alternating in the first chair position.

The Emerson String Quartet has accumulated an unparalleled list of achievements over three decades: 30+ acclaimed recordings, 9 Grammys® (including 2 for Best Classical Album), 3 Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” and collaborations with many of the greatest artists of our time.

Eugene Drucker, violin

Philip Setzer, violin

Lawrence Dutton, viola

Paul Watkins, cello