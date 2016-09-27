Mozart's "The Magic Flute" gets design survey at KSU Museum, screening at Cinematheque: Jean Druesedow and John Ewing

KENT, Ohio – Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” provides the basis for an exhibition of costumes and theatrical designs at the Kent State University Museum. “Magical Designs for Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute,’” curated by theatrical and opera designer Judy Levin, is open at the museum September 29, 2016 - January 8, 2017 and is sure to enthrall opera, theatre and design enthusiasts alike.

Since it premiered in 1791, the fantastical story and sublime music of “The Magic Flute” have inspired countless teams of directors and designers. The “Magical Designs” exhibition includes work by such renowned artists as Oskar Kokoschka, Marc Chagall, David Hockney, Maurice Sendak, Sir Gerald Scarfe, William Kentridge, Karel Appel and Jun Kaneko.

Visitors to the exhibition will find an array of imaginative and ornate costumes, as well as original set designs, production images, model boxes and stage props. Loans of costumes have come from the Metropolitan Opera Archives, Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera and Austria’s Salzburg Festival. The earliest featured costume was worn by Marcella Sembrich as the Queen of the Night for the Metropolitan Opera’s first performance of the opera in 1900.

“Magical Designs for Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’” is organized by the Kent State University Museum in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, where the exhibition appeared earlier in 2016. WCLV Classical 104.9 Ideastream and Cleveland Magazine are media sponsors for the Kent exhibition.

The Kent State University Museum is located at 515 Hilltop Drive, at the corner of E. Main St. and S. Lincoln St. in Kent, Ohio. The museum is open to the public on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.; and Sunday from noon - 4:45 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children under 18. The museum is free with a Kent State ID and free to the public on Sunday. Parking is free. For more information, call 330-672-3450 or visit www.kent.edu/museum.

Cleveland Cinematheque presents "The Magic Flute," a 1974 film production by Ingmar Bergman

Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Ingmar Bergman’s colorful, magical film version of Mozart’s fantasy opera is one of the director’s most beguiling and delightful films. Recounting the rescue of a princess kidnapped by a sorcerer, it’s a tale of love, light, and life triumphing over the forces of darkness, despair, and death. If you think Ingmar Bergman is all torment and suffering, think again. With Håkan Hagegård. Swedish with subtitles. 134 min.

This film complements the Kent State University Museum exhibition “Magical Designs for Mozart’s Magic Flute,” on view in Kent from 9/29 thru 1/8. The screening will be followed by a talk back with KSU Museum Director Jean Druesedow and theatrical costume designer and show curator Judy Levin. Special admission $11; Cinematheque & KSU Museum members, CIA/CSU/KSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 & under $8; no passes, twofers, or radio winners.