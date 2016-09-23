Upcoming CIM faculty recital: a conversation with cellist Mark Kosower

Mark Kosower is principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra and is on the faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He presents a faculty recital at CIM's Mixon Hall on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. He is joined by pianist Jee-Won Oh.

Mark Koswer spoke with Mark Satola during a recent visit to WCLV.

Alberto Ginastera: Music for Cello and Piano – A Centennial Celebration

Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Mixon Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music

Mark Kosower, cello

Jee-Won Oh, piano, guest artist

GINASTERA

Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21

Cinco Canciones Populares Argentinas, Op. 10

Pueña No. 2, Hommage à Paul Sacher for Solo Cello, Op. 45

KOSOWER In Memory of Aurora Ginastera (World Premiere)

GINASTERA Cello Sonata, Op. 49

This concert is free, but seating passes are required.