Upcoming CIM faculty recital: a conversation with cellist Mark Kosower
Mark Kosower is principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra and is on the faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He presents a faculty recital at CIM's Mixon Hall on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. He is joined by pianist Jee-Won Oh.
Mark Koswer spoke with Mark Satola during a recent visit to WCLV.
Alberto Ginastera: Music for Cello and Piano – A Centennial Celebration
Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m.
Mixon Hall
Cleveland Institute of Music
Mark Kosower, cello
Jee-Won Oh, piano, guest artist
GINASTERA
Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21
Cinco Canciones Populares Argentinas, Op. 10
Pueña No. 2, Hommage à Paul Sacher for Solo Cello, Op. 45
KOSOWER In Memory of Aurora Ginastera (World Premiere)
GINASTERA Cello Sonata, Op. 49
This concert is free, but seating passes are required.