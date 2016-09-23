© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Upcoming CIM faculty recital: a conversation with cellist Mark Kosower

Published September 23, 2016 at 5:48 PM EDT
[photo: Mark Kosower / by Mark Satola]

Mark Kosower is principal cello of the Cleveland Orchestra and is on the faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He presents a faculty recital at CIM's Mixon Hall on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. He is joined by pianist Jee-Won Oh. 

Mark Koswer spoke with Mark Satola during a recent visit to WCLV.

Alberto Ginastera: Music for Cello and Piano – A Centennial Celebration
Friday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m.
Mixon Hall
Cleveland Institute of Music

Mark Kosower, cello
Jee-Won Oh, piano, guest artist

GINASTERA
   Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21
   Cinco Canciones Populares Argentinas, Op. 10
   Pueña No. 2, Hommage à Paul Sacher for Solo Cello, Op. 45
KOSOWER   In Memory of Aurora Ginastera (World Premiere)
GINASTERA   Cello Sonata, Op. 49

This concert is free, but seating passes are required. 

