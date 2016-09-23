© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Boulez Legacy Series at CIM: Carolyn Warner and Keith Fitch

Published September 23, 2016 at 10:46 PM EDT
[photo: Carolyn Warner and Keith Fitch / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Carolyn Warner and Keith Fitch / by Mark Satola]

In an artistic life which began as the  enfant terrible of contemporary music and ended as its  éminence grise, Pierre Boulez was one of the seminal musical figures of our time. Over the course of a career spanning almost seventy years as a composer, conductor, author, teacher, and provocateur, his influence touched virtually every corner of the concert music world. The Cleveland Institute of Music celebates his music and explores his musical legacy in the city where he had one of his longest musical relationships. 

"THE BOULEZ LEGACY" CONCERTS

4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Mixon Hall
"Boulez the Modernist I"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28
Mixon Hall
"Boulez the Friend and Teacher"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5
Kulas Hall
"Boulez the Conductor"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26
Mixon Hall
"Boulez the Modernist II"

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Mixon Hall
"Boulez the Advocate and Mentor"
(Pre-concert talk at 3 p.m.)

