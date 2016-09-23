The Boulez Legacy Series at CIM: Carolyn Warner and Keith Fitch

In an artistic life which began as the enfant terrible of contemporary music and ended as its éminence grise, Pierre Boulez was one of the seminal musical figures of our time. Over the course of a career spanning almost seventy years as a composer, conductor, author, teacher, and provocateur, his influence touched virtually every corner of the concert music world. The Cleveland Institute of Music celebates his music and explores his musical legacy in the city where he had one of his longest musical relationships.

"THE BOULEZ LEGACY" CONCERTS

4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Mixon Hall

"Boulez the Modernist I"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

Mixon Hall

"Boulez the Friend and Teacher"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5

Kulas Hall

"Boulez the Conductor"

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Mixon Hall

"Boulez the Modernist II"

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Mixon Hall

"Boulez the Advocate and Mentor"

(Pre-concert talk at 3 p.m.)