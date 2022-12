Previewing the 2016-17 season by Cleveland Chamber Music Society: David Rothenberg

David Rothenberg is Associate Professor and Chair of the Music Department at Case Western Reserve University. He visited WCLV to preview the upcoming season by the Cleveland Chamber Music Society, speaking with Jacqueline Gerber.

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m., performed at Plymouth Church, UCC, in Shaker Heights.

9/27/2016

Montrose Trio

Turina Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76

Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E-flat major,

Op. 1, No. 1

Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8

10/18/2016

Belcea Quartet

Schubert String Quartet in E-flat major, D. 87

Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110

Schubert String Quartet in G major, D. 887

12/6/2016

Juilliard String Quartet

Haydn String Quartet in F minor, Op. 20, No. 5

Bartók String Quartet No. 1

Beethoven String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130 with Große Fuge, Op. 133

1/17/2017

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Brahms Scherzo in C minor (for violin and piano) from the “F.A.E” Sonata

Fauré Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 45

Brahms Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26

2/7/2017

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

Reicha Andante Arioso for English Horn and Woodwind Quartet

Kalevi Aho Quintet No. 2

Ligeti Six Bagatelles

Nielsen Wind Quintet in A major, Op. 43

3/21/2017

Jerusalem Quartet

Haydn String Quartet in D major, Op. 64, No. 5, “The Lark”

Prokofiev String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 50

Dvořák String Quartet in G major, Op. 106

4/18/2017

Takács Quartet

Beethoven String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 18, No. 6

Beethoven String Quartet in F major, Op. 135

Beethoven String Quartet in C major, Op. 59, No. 3 “Razumovsky”