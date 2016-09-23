Mignarda presents "Mater Dolorosa": Ron Andrico & Donna Stewart

We welcomed back to WCLV Ron Andrico and Donna Stewart, who make up the lute song duo Mignarda.

Their second annual concert at Immaculate Conception is Sunday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m., commemorating the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. Featuring evocative music of the late 15th century by Agricola, Binchois, DuFay, Josquin and Ockeghem, Mignarda will perform rarely-heard historical arrangements, featuring Josquin's Stabat Mater Dolorosa.

They will be joined for this year's concert by guest artists Malina Rauschenfels on voice and viol, and David J. Rothenberg on lute. Dr. Rothenberg, author of The Flower of Paradise: Marian Devotion and Secular Song in Medieval and Renaissance Music, published by Oxford University Press, will add contextual remarks describing how many seemingly secular love songs of the 15th century may have been conceived as devotional songs dedicated to the Virgin Mary.





Immaculate Conception Church

4129 Superior Avenue in Cleveland

(216) 431-5900 for information

Free-will offering; free, off-street parking