New album by Joshua Bell: For the Love of Brahms

Published September 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

Violinist Joshua Bell and cellist Steven Isserlis are joined by two acclaimed musical forces – pianist Jeremy Denk and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, of which Bell is Music Director – in a landmark joint recording,   For the Love of Brahms(Sony Classical).  Available September 30, 2016, the new album is a unique project that features works of Brahms and Schumann that Bell calls “music about love and friendship.”

Joshua Bell spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

