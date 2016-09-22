© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Emerson String Quartet celebrates 40 years: Violinist Eugene Drucker

Published September 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

This monumental release documents the Emerson String Quartet’s exceptional longevity and dynamism – founded in 1976, they are still as youthfully active and inquisitive as ever 40 years later. Moreover it charts the New York-based ensemble’s musical breadth, encompassing virtually all of the important repertoire for their formation.

This 52 CD collection includes their complete output on DG and features highlights such as the 9 GRAMMY awards, 3 Gramophone Magazine Awards; complete cycles by Shostakovich, Beethoven and Bartók; plus String Quartets by Haydn, Tchaikovsky, Schubert and many more. Also included is a Bonus CD with Encores and Audio Guides.

Eugene Drucker, violinist for the quartet, spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

Arts & Culture WCLV