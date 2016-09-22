Caroline Goulding releases new album

For nearly a decade, the virtuoso violinist Caroline Goulding has performed with the world’s premier orchestras, in recital and on record, blossoming from the “precociously gifted” ( Gramophone ) child who made her solo debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at age 13 to “a skilled violinist well on her way to an important career” (Washington Post). Now, on July 29 th, 2016 the German label ARS will release Caroline’s first new recording since her GRAMMY-nominated and chart-topping 2009 debut, released when the violinist was just 16. Joining Caroline on this album featuring Schumann’s Sonata, no. 2, Enescu’s Suite in D major, op. 28, Impressions d’enfance, and Dvořák’s Romantic Pieces is pianist Danae Dörken, recently named BBC Music Magazine’s Rising Star for July 2016 and described by German newspaper Die Welt as “a poet on the piano”. Caroline and Danae celebrate the release of the new album with a recital at New York’s Steinway Hall on September 9, 2016.

Caroline Goulding spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.