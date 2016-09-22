© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Caroline Goulding releases new album

Published September 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

For nearly a decade, the virtuoso violinist  Caroline Goulding has performed with the world’s premier orchestras, in recital and on record, blossoming from the “precociously gifted” ( Gramophone child who made her solo debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at age 13 to “a skilled violinist well on her way to an important career”  (Washington Post). Now, on July 29 th, 2016 the German label ARS will release Caroline’s first new recording since her GRAMMY-nominated and chart-topping 2009 debut, released when the violinist was just 16. Joining Caroline on this album featuring Schumann’s  Sonata, no. 2, Enescu’s  Suite in D major, op. 28,  Impressions d’enfance, and Dvořák’s  Romantic Pieces is pianist Danae Dörken, recently named  BBC Music Magazine’s Rising Star for July 2016 and described by German newspaper  Die Welt as “a poet on the piano”. Caroline and Danae celebrate the release of the new album with a recital at New York’s Steinway Hall on September 9, 2016.

Caroline Goulding spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV