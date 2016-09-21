Welcoming Paul Hogle, President of the Cleveland Institute of Music

Paul Hogle began his term as president of the Cleveland Institute of Music in July 2016. We were delighted to welcome him to WCLV, where he spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Arts executive, speaker and educator Paul Hogle has successfully worked in settings in America, Australia, and Japan. Prior to joining CIM, Mr. Hogle served as Executive Vice President of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO). During one of the most tumultuous times in her storied history, Mr. Hogle helped architect and lead the DSO's unprecedented, highly‐publicized turnaround.

The results include groundbreaking innovations in programming, community and digital engagement, board governance, institutional culture, community engagement, and education and learning programs all supported by unparalleled annual growth in subscription sales, fundraising, the DSO patron base, and an international webcast audience approaching 1 million viewers.

Hailed by the New York Times as "cutting edge," the internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists, and an unwavering commitment to Detroit. The DSO's performance schedule includes Classical, Pops, Jazz, Young People's, Neighborhood concerts, and collaborations with chart-topping musicians from Smokey Robinson to Kid Rock. A commitment to broadcast innovation began in 1922 when the DSO became the first orchestra in the world to present a radio broadcast and continues today with the free Live from Orchestra Hall webcast series. Making its home at historic Orchestra Hall at the Max M. and Marjorie Fisher Music Center, the DSO actively pursues a mission to impact and serve the community through music.

Before joining the Detroit executive team in 2010, Mr. Hogle served in senior fundraising and education posts for the Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, and Indianapolis symphony orchestras. He was a founder of The Stewardship Group, a consulting and executive recruitment firm that facilitated the building of resources for a national client base. His career began as Executive Director of the Evansville Philharmonic (Indiana), one of the great regional orchestras in America.

In 2016, Bowling Green State University selected Mr. Hogle to deliver its Hansen Musical Arts Lecture. His talk, "Turning a Commodity into Community," posited that music has always served to transmit the iconic value of cultural identity through visual, auditory and symbolic representations and that our society is on display through our expressions.

A native of Northeast Ohio, Paul Hogle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management from the University of Evansville, which is a joint business and music degree program where he also studied trombone performance. He has served on the faculty of the Orchestra Leadership Academy of the League of American Orchestras and as a professor at Wayne State and Roosevelt universities.

Paul Hogle and his wife Lauri, a musician and music educator, have three adult children. Two are musicians and one is studying veterinary medicine.