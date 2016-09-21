The Print Club of Cleveland's Fine Print Fair: Jane Glaubinger

The Print Club of Cleveland invites you to attend the 32nd Annual Fine Print Fair, September 22-25, 2016. The Fair is free and open to the public.

The Fine Print Fair, Cleveland’s largest and most comprehensive exhibition of fine prints, begins Thursday, September 22, 2016 with an opening night benefit preview and continues Friday, September 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, September 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ames Family Atrium at the Cleveland Museum of Art located at 11150 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio. The Fine Print Fair benefits the Department of Prints at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) and is sponsored by the Print Club of Cleveland, a non-profit adjunct organization dedicated to supporting the museum’s print collection.

Jane Glaubinger is Curator of Prints for the Cleveland Museum of Art, and she spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.