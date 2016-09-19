Historic Northeast Ohio Theaters Join Forces

by David C. Barnett

A couple of historic Northeast Ohio theater companies are joining forces to produce plays, share resources, and address community concerns.

The century-old Karamu House and 57-year-old Dobama Theater say they'll start the fall season as partners.

This new partnership includes Dobama leasing rehearsal space from Karamu, and both theaters sharing staff. But, aside from cutting expenses, Dobama Artistic Director Nathan Motta says they have a loftier goal.

"It's really important that, rather than making art in a silo, we do our best to collaborate and reach out --- not only are the artists meeting each other, and working in other places --- but the audiences reflect that as well."

Special ticket deals are also in the works. Each organization will offer discounts to the other's shows, and patrons on food assistance will be eligible for reduced rates. Another planned part of this joint venture is a group of actors, designers and others, called "Theater Artists for Social Change", who will work together on special projects to promote social justice.