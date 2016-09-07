Music from the Western Reserve presents Burning River Baroque: Malina Rauschenfels

Music from the Western Reserve presents Burning River Baroque

Sunday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St Hudson, OH 44236

The history of western art music predominantly focuses on the lives and works of male teachers, composers, and performers. In eras when women rarely had access to the same educational and professional opportunities as their male colleagues, it can be easy to presume that women were simply not as productive and successful in the field. A closer look at history, however, reveals that some women in the past were able to rise above the gender restrictions placed on them and achieved great success as professional musicians. Others led more private professional lives cloistered in abbeys and composing for their fellow sisters. Burning River Baroque will present a program that blends works of both the famous and forgotten female composers from antiquity to the present, including Hildegard von Bingen, Jacquet de la Guerre, Princess Anna Amalia, Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, and Martha Bishop.

“Twisted Fate: Famed and Forgotten Female Composers” will explore the ways in which historical circumstances twisted the lives of some women into the spotlight and others into the shadows as well as their diverse portrayals of female characters.

Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and Paula Maust, harpsichord with guest artists Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano and Phillip W. Serna, viola da gamba