© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

New Film Documents Northeast Ohio Years of Jeffrey Dahmer

By David C. Barnett
Published September 6, 2016 at 10:54 PM EDT
Director Marc Meyers watches a scene from the high school prom (Image: DCB)

by David C. Barnett

An award-winning story about Jeffrey Dahmer's teenage years is the subject of a film that recently wrapped a two-week shoot in Northeast Ohio.   Local artist John Backderf, better known as Derf, won international accolades for his 2012 graphic novel, "My Friend Dahmer", which details his high school acquaintanceship with the future serial killer.  

A local hotel banquet room played host to a recreated 1970s high school prom --- replete with a glitter ball, balloons, cookies and punch.

New York filmmaker Marc Meyers is helming the production which spent the past twenty days shooting scenes from Dahmer's teen years in the Greater Akron area.  Meyers wrote the screenplay based on Backderf's original story, and says he even used some of the artist's imagery to guide his camera shots.  After writing an initial draft, four years ago, Meyers paid a visit to Backderf and got a personal tour of the places where all of those scenes actually happened.

"I stayed with him in October of 2012 for a couple days," says Meyers, "and he drove me around where he grew-up, showed me the Dahmer house, we walked around it together, and it helped inform my re-write as I was considering how to better improve the draft to make it more dramatic for the screen."

Now that shooting has officially wrapped, Meyers is returning to New York to piece all of his Ohio footage together.  The final product is due to hit the big screen, next year.

Tags
Arts & Culture Courts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementNews Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett