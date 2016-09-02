Apollo’s Fire Announces its 25th Anniversary Season: Jeannette Sorrell

Celebrating 25 years in northeast Ohio, Apollo’s Fire announces its 2016-2017 season under Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell. Apollo’s Fire will present 8 productions with 29 performances,

September through April. Venues span across Northeast Ohio and Apollo’s Fire will return to the Maltz Performing Arts Center for three performances. Special events will include a Season Launch at the Baroque Music Barn & Grounds (September) and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Music Box Supper Club in the Flats (March).

Program highlights include a sumptuous, choral all-Purcell program to open the subscription season, with the Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary, the tragic Funeral Music for Queen Mary, and highlights from King Arther (October); a new multi-cultural program created by Jeannette Sorrell exploring the intersection of Italian, Jewish and Arabic music in baroque Venice (November);

a dramatic presentation of Handel’s Messiah that goes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York following local performances (December); J.S. Bach’s G Major Missa Brevis with guest conductor Julian Wachner of Trinity Wall Street (March); and Bach’s Orchestral Suite no. 1 and Brandenburg Concertos no. 3 and 4 (February). The season climaxes with the 25th Anniversary Festival: Beethoven & Schubert Rediscovered in April with performances at the Maltz Performing Arts Center and the Akron Public Library.

Complete information about the season is available at apollosfire.org.