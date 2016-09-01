© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Yankee Peddler Festival: James Hayes

Published September 1, 2016 at 8:58 PM EDT

The 44th annual Yankee Peddler Festival will be held at Clay's Park in Canal Fulton, OH.  It will take place September 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25, 2016 from 10:30am until 6:00pm.

Step back in time 200 years and visit pioneer America.  Master artists and crafters assemble rustic shops along streams and amid lovely wooded dales.  Sample food from colonial days, cooked over open fires.  Seventy-five acres of entertainment for the whole family.

James Hayes serves as the Town Crier for the festival. He visited WCLV--in full costume!--and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

