Artist Stitches Together Giant Inflatable Piece for Akron Art Museum

The Akron Art Museum, is being invaded by a giant, inflatable sculpture. Artist Jimmy Kuehnle (KEEN-lee) spent last week stitching together thousands of yards of red, vinyl, in the attic of his Cleveland Heights home. He then dragged all that fabric into the art museum, where a series of blowers will breathe life into his latest creation. Ideastream Senior Art Reporter David C. Barnett has documented the fabrication of this gigantic work, and he joins us now with some background on the installation, which is called “Wiggle, Giggle, Jiggle”.